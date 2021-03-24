Topekans report car shooting out vehicle windows with BB gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents in Topeka are reporting a car drove around Tuesday evening and shot multiple drivers’ windows out.

(Courtesy Photo)

Viewer-submitted photos show shattered car windows after projectiles hit them. One driver told KSNT News she was driving north on Southeast Adams Street and saw an early 2000’s gold or tan Buick driving in the southbound lanes when a BB hit and spiderwebbed her driver’s side window.

Glass litters the street after a BB hit a Topeka driver’s window. (Courtesy Photo)

Another Topekan told KSNT News that she was driving just east of Southwest Topeka Boulevard and 29th Street, when her driver’s side car window was hit.

In this case, the window shattered, and the driver said the glass hurt them when it broke inwards.

(Courtesy Photo)

A Topeka Police Department watch commander said they did not know how many cars were shot, but said the shooter used a BB gun.

This is a developing story. If your car window was recently damaged by a BB gun, click here to send a report and a photo to KSNT News. If you would like to file a report with the Topeka Police Department, click here.