Topekans step up, save Topeka Rescue Mission with $400K in donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After announcing the shelter was in crisis from a financial shortfall, the Topeka Rescue Mission reports it’s now safe thanks to community support.

TRM announced Wednesday they received over $400,000 in donations at last count Tuesday. The funding will allow the shelters to stay open at least until the end of September.

“It’s so heartwarming to see how much our community cares for our neighbors who have no place to call home,” TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker said.

The shelter noted fundraising efforts in the community including children having lemonade stands, a young girl selling bracelets and a bake sale at a local farmer’s market.

There is still a long road ahead, according to TRM. The shelter said it needs $760,000 to stabilize and operate through November 2019.

For more information about Topeka Rescue Mission and donations, visit their website.