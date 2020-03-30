Topekans stuck on cruise ship unable to dock because of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the Second Presbyterian Church in Topeka are stuck on a cruise ship where four people have died and more than 100 people are sick.

Sharrell Drane and Steve Henry are stuck in their cabins on the Zandaam cruise ship. They were supposed to return home last week but they are currently stuck at sea.

“We’ve been getting sporadic information from them as they are able to send. They’ve been confined to their cabins since the 22nd I believe,” Pastor Teresa Ingle said.

Ingle said she has been able to text them to make sure the two are OK. So far neither of them are showing any symptoms of being sick, but they hope to get to land soon.

The hope is the ship will dock in Florida in a few days, but Florida’s governor is fighting back saying he wants to save hospital beds for people who live in Florida.