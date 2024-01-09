TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winter weather may have closed some schools, but it couldn’t stop kids from hitting the local slopes.

Dozens of families took advantage of all this snow with a day of sledding at Topeka’s iconic Quinton Heights hill near southwest 24th Street and southwest Topeka Boulevard. Districts like Topeka Public Schools had a snow day today, so people of all ages braved the cold and the wind to have some fun.

For one man, he says being on the hill reminds him of the memories he has as a kid, and he says now it’s his time to create those core memories for his son.

“I remember my dad used to bring me out here and, just all the time spent with my siblings and friends,” Topeka resident Dan Laster said. “Had an early day at work today, so, I went and picked up my son and we’re out here now. Developing those core memories, that’s awesome.”

Sledders told 27 News while the Kansas wind made being out in the cold feel even colder, walking up the giant hill warmed them up fast.