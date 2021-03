TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka singer is itching to get out and perform, but until everyone has their shots, it’s just not possible.

Noah Lindquist isn’t wasting his time. He’s created a YouTube channel that has over 7,000 subscribers.

His latest creation, “I Just Can’t Wait for Vaccines” is a parody of the Lion King’s “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

Lindquist’s other works features Lumière from “Beauty and the Beast” singing “Wear a Mask.”