TOPEKA (KSNT) – Don’t be surprised if you see your monthly water bill go up in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, water rates will increase in the Capital City, and other counties. Back in April of this year, the Topeka City Council approved an increase in the city’s utility rates for water, stormwater and wastewater until 2026.

The amount of the rate increase will be determined on the size of meter a customer has and whether they are a residential, living within the city limits, or non residential, living outside of the city limits. A spokeswoman with the city told 27 News residential customers who use an “average amount of water” will see their monthly bills increase by $6.50, and nonresidential costumers will see a $18 increase monthly. The city provides water to the Sherwood Water District, and those customers will be billed at the rate set by Shawnee County.

Along with serving those within the city limits and the Sherwood Water District, the city has wholesale contracts with Jackson County Rural Water District #1 and Shawnee County Consolidated Rural Water Districts one, three, four and eight.

