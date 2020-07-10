Topeka’s 2020 Fiesta Mexicana surviving pandemic as new ‘Taste of Fiesta’ drive-by

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
La Fiesta Mexicana Parade_306248

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Fiesta Mexicana will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, with a twist for safety, organizers announced Friday.

Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish will turn into a drive-by event called “Taste of Fiesta.” The church said participants will be able to drive by 201 NE Chandler St. on July 18 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The is a chance for people to listen to live music, watch dancers perform and donate to Fiesta from the safety of their cars.

Authentic food sales will come at a later date.

More details on Taste of Fiesta will be available within the next few weeks, according to the parish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories