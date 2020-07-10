Topeka’s 2020 Fiesta Mexicana surviving pandemic as new ‘Taste of Fiesta’ drive-by

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Fiesta Mexicana will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, with a twist for safety, organizers announced Friday.

Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish will turn into a drive-by event called “Taste of Fiesta.” The church said participants will be able to drive by 201 NE Chandler St. on July 18 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The is a chance for people to listen to live music, watch dancers perform and donate to Fiesta from the safety of their cars.

Authentic food sales will come at a later date.

More details on Taste of Fiesta will be available within the next few weeks, according to the parish.