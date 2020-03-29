Topeka’s American Legion searching for veteran families to return burial flags

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s American Legion Post 1 wants to reunite the families of local veterans with their burial flags.

In just a few weeks Topeka’s American Legion Post 1will have to move out of their building because of a drop in membership. Which means the room full of flags that were donated by the families of fallen heroes has to move too.

The flags are from funeral services of local military members.

Mike Gemerson and Leon Rupert from the legion said they have more than 200 of them that they are determined to get back to the families.

“The person that this flag represents is one that gave his life, put his life on the line for this country, so we can have the rights that we have,” Rupert said.

“It also covered their casket when they were being buried so they deserve to be back with the family,” Gemerson said.

If your family owns one of the flags you can go pick it up from the American Legion post. They are open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. You can also give them a call at (785) 267-1923.