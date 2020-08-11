Topeka’s annual Cider Days canceled for the first time in decades

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — This year’s Cider Days Fall Festival has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.

This is the first time in nearly 40 years the event will not take place. Organizers decided to cancel the event due to coronavirus concerns.

“My wife and I are saddened to have to cancel one of Topeka’s longest running fall events,” Owner Zach Haney said. “While we would love to see the event take place this year, we are also aware of the need to protect the health of our guests and vendors.”

Haney said he looks forward to an incredible event in 2021.

All tickets will be refunded, and all sponsorships and vendor registration fees will also be reimbursed.

For more information about Cider Days, click here.