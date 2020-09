EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 15: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins runs against Corey Ballentine #25 of the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka native Corey Ballentine got the start at cornerback Monday night for the New York Giants in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ballentine recorded nine tackles in the game which was tied for second most.

Topeka native and Washburn/Shawnee Heights standout Corey Ballentine had 9 tackles tonight starting for the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/hZzwykjhqc — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) September 15, 2020

This is the Shawnee Heights graduate’s second year in the league and his third career start for the Giants.

In college, Ballentine was an All-American at Washburn and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.