Topeka’s BLM, Habitat for Humanity team up to give away food to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Black Lives Matter Topeka and Topeka Habitat for Humanity helped relieve some stress for people in need this holiday by giving away boxes of food at Chesney Park Wednesday.

That area is underserved for their food insecurity, according to Topeka Habitat for Humanity’s Chief Operations Officer Nikki Macmillan.

“The intersectionality of all of these issues,” Macmillan said. “Housing equity and food insecurity, and access to credit and all of these things that we know are impacting communities of color specifically, and are impacting our community really specifically right now.”

The two organizations distributed milk, fruit, meat and dairy, along with hygiene kits, resources to help find coronavirus relief funding and more.

“I know how important it is for the community to come together and be there for each other,” said Pjay Carter, President of Black Lives Matter Topeka.

There were 200 boxes of food given away in total.