Topeka’s brightest leaders honored at 20 Under 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of Topeka’s emerging young leaders were honored Thursday night at the Top 20 Under 40 recognition banquet.

It’s put on by the Jayhawk Area Council of Boy Scouts. Each year, over 200 people are nominated and are invited to apply for the award.

The selection committee then sorts through about 100 applications and narrows it down to 20 honorees.

One of this year’s honorees Tyler Levier said young leaders are vital to the city’s growth.

“If we don’t have young professionals engaged in giving back to the community and staying in the community, we’ll lose that,” said Levier. “There’s been so much momentum and great things happening in Topeka, especially over the last decade.”

Past honoree and Chair of the steering and selection committee Enedina Patch said keeping these leaders in the community helps inspire future leaders.

“Ninety percent of the honorees who have been honored in the last 10 years still live, work and play in our community,” said Patch. “So, not only is their contribution recognized the year that they are honored, but they continue to stay here in our community to give back and mentor other leaders that are coming.”

But, tonight wasn’t just about honoring this year’s Top 20 Under 40 class. It was also about supporting the Jayhawk Area Council’s Boy Scouts. The money raised from the banquet will go towards their programming.

