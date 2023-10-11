TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mark your calendars for a big Christmas celebration in downtown Topeka this year.

Downtown Topeka Inc. has announced the return of the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade, presented by Giant Communications, according to a release.

“The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is a holiday tradition for thousands of Kansans across the greater Topeka region”, Giant Communications General Manager Austin Taylor said. “We are proud to be part of this year’s celebration, and we look forward to bringing something new and exciting to the event. Our team can’t wait to join the community in celebrating the holidays this year.”

This tradition is set to light up downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. This year’s parade is expected to feature up to 200 floats, marching bands, parade entries and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, according to a release.

“We hope to make this year’s parade bigger than ever, truly capturing the joy of Christmas and the holidays in Topeka”,John Koop, director of events for Greater Topeka Partnership said.

The parade has a new addition for 2023. The public will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite parade entry, with the winning entry receiving $500.

“The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of the season”, Ashley Gilfillan, President of Downtown Topeka Inc said.

Nominations are now live for this year’s Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal. The public can nominate someone by clicking this form here.