TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday night’s Topeka City Council meeting, the first look at the 2023 budget is revealed.

Following in the steps of other successful cities, Topeka leaders have decided, this year, to adopt an “outcome” based budget. This budget’s main focus is to invest in infrastructure, continue to commit to developing neighborhoods and public safety, strategically invest towards quality of life and create good governance and improve fiscal stability.

The City held a series of public information meetings earlier this year to find out what issues residents wanted to see addressed.

The number one request was to lower taxes; the City Council says their finance team has found a way.

“They have now presented us with a one mill levy drop for this budget; I’m hoping further, but we’ll start at one mill,” District 8 councilman and Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is that we’ve heard citizens say, ‘Can you lower our taxes?’ and we’re making an effort to actually do that.”

The next chance for the public to discuss the proposed budget will be at a special meeting next Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Building. Residents are encouraged to share their ideas and concerns at that time.

To view the proposed budget for 2023, click here. To access the 2023 Citizen’s Guide, click here. To access the 2023 Citizen’s Guide in Spanish, click here.