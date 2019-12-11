Topeka’s City Manager announces new outreach program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders in Topeka want to be more transparent about how they spend your tax dollars.

City Manager Brent Trout announced a new outreach program that is set to start next year.

The city’s finance staff will give presentations about how the city’s budget works, which Trout hopes will give people an understanding of where the money goes.

“Give them an idea of what goes on both from city staff and also from the city council members and mayor perspective on how we make decisions and what we finance and what our priorities will be,” Trout said.

Right now, the city is looking for places to hold the presentations, but plan to start them in January or February of next year.