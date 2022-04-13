TOPEKA (KSNT) – Constitution Hall in Topeka is the new target for renovation, following the announcement of a $6.75 million BASE grant awarded to the city. $3.75 million is dedicated to fully restore and transform the building into a museum-quality space, according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The announcement came on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. by Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka.

“Constitution Hall served as the southern terminus point for the Jim Lane Trail on the underground railroad. It also hosted the signing of the first Free State constitution and became the first Capitol building for the state of Kansas.” Bob Ross of the Greater Topeka Partnership said.

The money is part of a $6.75 million dollar BASE grant to enhance area attractions.

The Topeka Zoo was also awarded $3 million for improvements, according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the launch of the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) program in January of 2022. The grants are meant to help support infrastructure development and promote development opportunities across Kansas.