Topeka’s Cortez Holiday Light Show kicks off shows virtually

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A holiday tradition hundreds of Topekans look forward to began on Saturday, but with a virtual twist.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show had its grand lighting ceremony at 3919 SE 30th Terrace in Southeast Topeka. The event was live streamed on Facebook.

“I do it because when I was little my parents always took us to Potwin Neighborhood and Winter Wonderland to see the lights, and that’s a memory that I’ll always remember,” said creator Louis Cortez. “Just making the memories with the families.”

The event usually attracts hundreds of people, and now with the coronavirus Cortez hopes live streaming will allow more people to see it safely.

Cortez plans to live stream the show later on this holiday season, but until then you can see it in-person Sunday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.