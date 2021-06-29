Topeka’s ‘Cruelty Stoppers’ has a new tool to fight animal abuse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement will have a new tool to stop animal abuse when it happens.

The Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation announced the establishment of a new fund, The Cruelty Stoppers, that can be used for cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of people who abuse animals.

The fund’s purpose is to “ensure that justice is always served on behalf of the abused, abandoned, and mistreated animals.”

“Intentional cruelty towards animals often leads to violent crimes against people.” The Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation

While most cases of abuse go unreported the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation hopes to partner with law enforcement and other groups to only raise awareness but prevent cruelty to animals.

The nonprofit organization is based in Topeka.

You can learn more and donate at www.NKAWF.org.