Topeka’s Democratic Socialists plan Juneteenth rally at the statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group called the Topeka Democratic Socialists of America is planning a protest for Juneteenth at the Kansas capitol building.

The group said the rally is planned for June 19th at 6 p.m. They chose the date specifically because of the history behind it as a “day that honors Black freedom and Black resistance,” according to organizers.

The protest will focus around their three demands: defunding the police, investing in Black communities, and Donald Trump’s resignation.

“We are hoping for everyone in the community to make this stand with us at the same time with people around the nation to rethink how policing works, invest in under served communities of color and to rid our white house of the racist in chief,” an organizer said.

They are encouraging anyone in the community to join in and bring their own signs.