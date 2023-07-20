TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is gearing up for its annual duck race.

The Sertoma Club of Topeka’s Great Topeka Duck Race is around the corner. The Shawnee County Commissioners gave approval for the duck shower to be scheduled on Sept. 16. This is the 28th year for this event. It raises thousands of dollars for a variety of charities each year.

“It’s a great cause and we hope everyone adopts a duck and participates,” Tim Laurent, Shawnee County parks and recreation director said.

The prize last year for the winner was a car. The prize has not been announced yet, but for any more information on the race, or how to enter, you can visit the groups website.