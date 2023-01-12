TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka has many attractions and treasures to enjoy, for locals and tourists alike, but one popular destination is one step closer to leaving the capital city.

27 News, reported in August 2021 that the Evel Knievel Museum would be leaving at some point in the near future, and that time for a move may be coming into view.

Seventeen months ago, Mike Patterson, co-founder of EKM, told 27 News that reports of a move “might be a bit premature,” while admitting, that “this museum deserves to be in a tourism destination, and I don’t think anyone would question that Las Vegas makes the most sense for the Evel Knievel Museum to be there with Evel’s history in that City.”

He was contacted again this week, and said that he could not comment on the matter, except to say that “there could be some news in the next couple of months, so maybe we can do an appearance on 27 News and talk about it then.”

An article at whatnowvegas.com from Dec. 8, 2022 titled “Plans for Long-Rumored Evel Knievel Museum to Go Before Las Vegas Planning Commission” shares that Dapper Companies has submitted paperwork to the Las Vegas Planning Commission. The proposed address of 1001 South First Street is also mentioned.

That location would put it in the Arts District, just off the Las Vegas Strip and near downtown.

The filed paperwork also names two restaurants attached to the project. According to the plans, the museum would occupy two stories with almost 16-thousand square feet.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved the project in mid-December, and now it goes to Las Vegas City Council for approval.

“I don’t have much to share on the Evel Knievel Museum,” said Sean Dixon, President of Visit Topeka. “I know they are planning on this being their final year in Topeka. We are marketing it along with our other attractions for this travel season. We are excited about the upcoming Giraffe and Friends addition to Topeka Zoo and will be making that an emphasis for our Spring marketing. This, coupled with the Daniel Tiger exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, should make for a fun Spring in Topeka.”

The Evel Knievel Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

