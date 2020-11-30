Topeka’s Family Video seeing fewer new movies and customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With many different streaming platforms readily available, it may have been awhile since the last time you visited your local video store. However, they are still around and need your business now more than ever.

“It’s been make or break this year for a lot of small businesses, movie stores especially, I think,” said Terra Langley, store manager of the Family Video in Topeka. “Just supporting even if it’s just not going in every day, or anything like that. Even if it’s just going in once a month, once a week, something like that. It could make a difference.”

Due to the pandemic, fewer new movies are coming out and people are not as willing to leave their homes, so business has been slower, according to Langley. With multiple other locations having to shut down, she’s hopeful people will come support the Topeka location.

Especially with a new hashtag helping spread the word: #savethevideostore. This hashtag is meant to let people know Family Video’s are closer to them than they may think, Langley said.

The store in Topeka receives new movies every Tuesday, and new customers receive 50% off all rentals for their first month, so make sure to stop by and perhaps even feel a bit nostalgic.