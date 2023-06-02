TOPEKA (KSNT) — Get ready to grab your favorite cup of joe, as the highly anticipated first Dutch Bros. Coffee location in the Capital City finally opened.

This new coffee shop promises to become a go-to destination for coffee enthusiasts and those seeking a friendly and energetic environment to start their day.

With a long line of customers waiting, 27 News asked fans what sets Dutch Bros. apart from the rest.

“They’re just different, just with the flavors, I feel like they have a smoother taste than other coffee places,” Autumn Walker said. “There’s just a difference.”

Autumn Walker from Oregon was in Lawrence, Kansas, this week visiting family and drove over as she thought to take advantage of having a Dutch Bros opening so close.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is a beloved coffee chain known for its delicious brews and vibrant atmosphere.

The company started in Oregon in 1992 and currently has nine locations in Kansas, with two more on the way.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is committed to giving back to the community. Their philanthropic efforts have made a positive impact in numerous locations across the country, and their dedication to supporting local causes is sure to resonate here in Topeka.