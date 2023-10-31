TOPEKA (KSNT)- First responders joined together this Halloween to create a safe trick-or-treating experience in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) , along with other agencies in the community served candy and other treats those in the Halloween spirit near Evergy Plaza. The streets were lined with emergency vehicles, with some departments even serving candy out of their trunks.

This year marked the eighth annual trunk-or-treat in Downtown Topeka.

“It’s just a special event every year for me I get to come out here and it’s good when the kids and all the community come together,” Shawnee County Sheriff Brain Hill said.

Whether trick-or-treating in neighborhoods or at an organized event, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office urges trick-or-treaters to obey traffic laws and crosswalks and to stay in groups for a safe Halloween night.

“Just be safe trick or treating, with partners and parents, and we’ll look out for each other as a community,” Hill said.

Participating agencies included:

• Topeka Police Department

• Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

• Topeka Fire Department

• American Medical Response

• Kansas Highway Patrol

• Topeka Public Schools Police Department

• Shawnee County Park Police

• Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office

• Shawnee County Department of Corrections

• Shawnee County Emergency Management

• Topeka Police Department Citizens Academy Ambassadors

• Topeka Police Department Explorer Post

• Shawnee County Crime Stoppers

• Shawnee County Health Department

• Volunteers in Police Service