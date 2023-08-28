TOPEKA (KSNT) – Golfers in Topeka gathered to take their best swing to help a worthy cause.

Monday, golfers in the Capital City took to the greens in south Topeka in support of a good cause. Aug. 28 was the 3rd annual Toys for Tots Golf Scramble Tournament at the Topeka Country Club. The event sponsored by Lewis Toyota brought around 24 teams together to play golf and raise money for Toys for Tots.

That support goes to helping underprivileged kids this winter, so they can have a great Christmas. It’s the second year Lewis Toyota has sponsored the tournament, and say they’ve seen a lot of growth in that short time.

“It’s just more money to give back to the foundation and toys for tots, and hopefully get more Christmas presents for kids that wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to get some,” Brad Lewis with Lewis Automotive Group said. “We did the donations last year, we did the rounds during Christmas time and I’m excited to do it again. Hopefully we can double what we raised today, and get more presents at Christmas time.”

The tournament was off to a strong start, announcing before golfers took their first swings that they’ve raised over $5,000.