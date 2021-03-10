Topeka’s GraceMed now offering COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s now another place you can get a COVID-19 shot in Topeka.

Topeka’s GraceMed facility at 1400 SW Huntoon is now vaccinating 300 patients a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They’re vaccinating people in Shawnee County’s Phase 2 with the Moderna vaccine.

The facility’s Medical Manager Evon Smith said it’s been emotional for those wanting a shot.

“Some of them are tearful and begging, please make sure that you know how can I get this vaccine,” Smith said. “They’re just terrified to not be able to get it, so it’s significant.”

GraceMed is scheduled out for the next couple of weeks, but they are still accepting appointments to get vaccinated.

To make an appointment, call (785) 861-8800.

Smith said it is difficult to get in because so many people are calling. So, if you aren’t able to get through on that number, she said to go to the front desk at Topeka’s GraceMed and the receptionist will help you get an appointment.