Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society receives $45,000 grant from Petco Love, help save pet lives

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) announced Saturday that they received a $45,000 grant investment from Petco Love to aid work for animals in Topeka and Shawnee County.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Helping Hands Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

Petco Love is a nonprofit focused on supporting pet families by making them stronger and healthier.

For more information about HHHS, click here.