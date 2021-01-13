Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society to offer ‘Cat Yoga’ class

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is offering ways to stay Zen during stressful times.

The animal shelter located in Topeka will be hosting a virtual “Cat Yoga” class led by Suzi King on Saturday. The class will be held through Zoom and gives you the chance to join in on the fun of yoga while at home with your furry friends.

Tickets will be $10 and all of the proceeds raised will go right back to the shelter. The staff at Helping Hands hopes that this will help ease some stress for people at home during tough times.

“I mean a global pandemic, we just got through 2020,” said Emi Griess, Communications Coordinator for Helping Hands. “2021 is a little bit stressful so far, you know, and it’s January. Maybe people are really stressing themselves out, pushing themselves to reach resolutions.”

The first yoga class happened in 2017, making this their fifth year to offer the unique experience.

If you would like to sign up to be a part of the fun, click here.