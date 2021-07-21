Topeka’s Hi-Crest children getting summer meals thanks to local school district & nonprofit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local group is providing free meals to children in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of Topeka this summer.

The group “Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together” otherwise known as “SENT” has teamed up with Topeka Public Schools to provide free meals throughout the summer months. Families with children 18 or younger are invited to stop by to get enough food to last a week with no strings attached.

The food distributions started last year during the pandemic, but have seen a huge increase this year compared to last with over 80 people showing up during one session. Last year on average, the group saw 15 to 20 people per session.

Organizers say that they love getting to know people within the community while also providing meals to kids.

“We’ve had families show up in rain and stormy weather, and it shows us that we’re doing the right things,” said Nikki Ramirez-Jennings, Executive Director of SENT. “It’s really important for us to practice that power of proximity because when we do that we can better understand how to serve the community. So in bringing out these activities it’s kind of a talking piece you know it gives us an opportunity to stand and get to know and visit with families.”

With summer nearly over, there are just two sessions left for you and your family to be a part of: Wednesday, July 28th and Wednesday, August 4th from 11 a.m. to noon. Both sessions will take place at Avondale East located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd in Southeast Topeka.