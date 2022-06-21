Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space.

The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available to rent.

At tonight’s meeting, city council members learned the old Holiday Inn, “Holidome,” will be demolished to make way for new construction. The previous plan was to rework the layout, but due to plumbing and electrical issues, the building will have to come down to make way for new construction.

“Apparently, they found those things that were so much in repair that it made more sense to just tear it down than construct new,” Michael Padilla, Mayor of Topeka said. “In a way, that’s not a bad thing.”

The new estimated cost for the new complex is $24.5 million. The council previously agreed to issue internal revenue bonds to pay for it. There will be a public hearing July 12th to inform the community about the demolition plans.