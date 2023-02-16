TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka released new numbers showing the homeless population is growing and at its highest since 2020.

The city along with community partners conducted the annual Point in Time Homeless Count on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyzes how many people in Topeka are experiencing homelessness, and allows the City of Topeka to receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for services.

“The increase in the number of unsheltered homeless is no surprise to the Topeka/Shawnee County Homeless Task Force… It is imperative that the community works collaboratively to help address these growing numbers.”

Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka.

(Photo Courtesy: City of Topeka)

The Topeka City Council has also approved hiring Sylver Consulting to help find solutions to the growing homelessness population. By the end of an 8-month long program, city leaders should be able to identify different solutions and be able to implement them.