Topeka’s independent police auditor working to share more insight about his role with the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One of the steps the City of Topeka has taken to address the issue of police misconduct is creating a position that was the first of its kind not only in Topeka, but in the entire state of Kansas.

Last year, Edward Collazo was brought on as the city’s independent police auditor. He reviews complaints against Topeka Police officers as well as use of force situations.

He has access to police records as well as bodycam videos from these incidents. Those help him determine if protocols and policies were followed correctly.

“It’s very important that the community knows and they’re aware of what their police department is doing and that I’m their independent police auditor,” Collazo said. “I’m here for the community as an independent oversight.”

Collazo has experience as a former police officer, an attorney as well as being a former assistant district attorney for Shawnee County.

After attending one of the protests at the statehouse, Collazo said he received some feedback from people in the community that want to know more about what he does.

So going forward, he plans on posting videos to social media explaining his job as well as continuing to speak with community groups and neighborhood watch associations.