Topeka’s JEDO approves more than $5.8 million dollars for Downtown Topeka Innovation campus

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Joint Economic Development Organization board approved a project that is estimated to produce 20-40 full-time jobs to the capital city.

The board approved up to $5.871 million to develop and build an innovation campus in downtown Topeka. JEDO will partner with BioRealty, Inc.

According to Katrin Bridges, SVP of innovation at GO Toepka, the campus will have world-class facilities which will include wet labs, co-working and meeting spaces, office space for launching business research and innovation and even a rooftop space for events. It will be a 60,000-70,000 square foot facility. The total estimated cost of the campus is around $13 million.

This project is estimated to bring $1.34 billion in economic impact over the next 10 years. The exact location of the campus will be announced at a later date.