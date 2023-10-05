TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is just around the corner, and this local haunted house is back and bigger than ever.

Topeka’s largest indoor haunted house opens October 6th. It features 7,000 square feet of scary fun at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year’s theme is “Carousel of Pain” and Jinxed Productions invites you to take a spin.

The “Carousel of Pain” is a twenty-five-minute experience taking you through Dr. Jacobsen’s taxidermy business gone wrong, according to a press release.

“I hope they come out of it having a lot of fun, being a little scared, and having something to do on Friday and Saturday nights in October,” Adam Jenks, owner and operator of Jinxed Productions, said.

The haunted house also features two escape rooms created by members of the Topeka High theatre department with the direction of Noto Escapes.

Tickets for the haunted house are available on the Stormont Vail website or at the door.

All guests are invited to “come witness the madness for yourself” for the following dates and times: