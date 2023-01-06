TOPEKA (KSNT) – Let’s Help announced Friday afternoon it will have to find a new home in Topeka because of the ongoing Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

Executive Director Jennifer Loeffler tells 27 News the move will take place in early 2024. Let’s Help will move from 200 South Kansas Avenue to 245 Southwest MacVicar Avenue. The building, close to the Shawnee County Health Department, is currently vacant and is scheduled for renovations, according to Loeffler.

Loeffler said the nonprofit’s current location is in the path for the future Polk-Quincy Viaduct and must be vacated, but this will not stop the work.

“The new location and building will allow Let’s Help to continue to serve the citizens of the community with modernized spaces, greater flexibility and improved energy efficiency. Let’s Help will continue to serve the Topeka and Shawnee County Community, continuing services of their Clothing Bank and Career Closet, Free Community Lunch and Food Pantry, Adult Basic Education & GED Center and Comprehensive Emergency Services.”

Jennifer Loeffler, Let’s Help Executive Director

27 News has previously reported on other businesses or organizations that will have to change plans for the new viaduct. This includes Shawnee Woodwork and Harvesters. Topeka leaders are also brainstorming what to do with the area underneath the viaduct.