TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may not seem like it now with temperatures in the 90s, but the holidays are coming and the date for the 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Parade has been set.

The 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. There are only 138 days until Christmas from today, Aug. 9.

The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade drew a large crowd in 2021 after taking 2020 off because of COVID-19.

Participants in the parade will start to gather at 3 p.m. for the staging at 2nd and Kansas Avenue. Then the parade will officially start at 6 p.m. at 5th and Kansas Avenue.

Parade Route:

Entry is at 2nd & Kansas Ave

South on Kansas Ave using NB lanes

The parade starts at 5th & Kansas Ave

Turn west on 10th using WB lanes

North on Jackson using NB lane

Continue North on Jackson

Disband and Exit at 4th and Jackson