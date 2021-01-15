Topeka’s mix of industry keeps the city insulated during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Molly Howey, President of Economic Development with Go Topeka, spoke with KSNT News about which businesses are doing well during the pandemic and ways to capitalize moving forward.

The mission of Go Topeka is to help create a climate in Topeka where businesses can thrive.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have a great mix of businesses in Topeka,” Howey said.

Howey told KSNT News that the food industry has provided some insulation for businesses during the pandemic.

“2020 was not a slow year for us,” Howey said.