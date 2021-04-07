Topeka’s Nanny’s Soulfood owner staying positive after finding business flag burned

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local small business owner came to work Wednesday to find her restaurant’s advertisement banner had been vandalized.

Shavonn “Nanny” Smith told KSNT News that this is the second time someone has destroyed a flag outside her business, Nanny’s Soulfood.

“I’m angry, I’ve cried, I didn’t even want to open today, but here I am,” Smith said. “God has a plan for me.”

She said she doesn’t want to file a police report because she knows there are bigger issues to tackle. In a Facebook post, she also took the high road and said, “God bless whomever did this.”

“Even if they came forward, and said ‘I did it,’ I would still feed them,” Smith said.

Smith’s post and mindset are getting people to show support. New customers are giving Nanny’s a try. The restaurant offers food like gumbo, fish and pies.

“It shows the true love and respect that the community has for me in general as a business, a Black business owner,” Smith said. “They’re cheering me on, they’re lifting me up, that’s why I opened today, that’s why I’m going to keep it moving.”

Other customers and local businesses are offering to pitch in to help, too. According to a Facebook post in the group “The Topeka Experience,” Kalos Print Services offered to replace the Nanny’s flag at no cost. Sprout Creative is also offering to design new banners.