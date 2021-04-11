Topeka’s new Bird scooters raise questions about rules, driving laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Hundreds of Bird E-scooters can now be found around the Capitol City, including in popular areas like downtown and Gage Park.

Bird officials said over 5,000 rides have been taken in just the past week within Topeka city limits.

“They are really fun and if you have good balance they are easy to ride,” Brooklynn Crays, a Bird rider said. “I think they go about 15 miles per hour. They are a fun activity to do with friends.”

Most people KSNT spoke to around town agree that the scooters are gaining a lot of attraction, but they are also raising some concerns. Some viewers even asked KSNT News to get answers about the new attraction.

According to the Kansas Legislative Research Department, scooters are not allowed on any type of highway. Some said it would help if Bird mentioned this specifically in the directions on their smartphone application.

“I think it would be better if there was a GPS thing where it could start beeping if you’re on the road because I don’t think that is very safe,” Kat Brucho, a Topeka resident said.

Despite what seems like a safety concern, the E-scooters are not forbidden on others roads. According to the state, they can be ridden on roads and in designated bike lanes. But with such a new form of transportation, city officials are working to find the best solution to keep Topekans safe.

Bird scooter rides cost $1 to start and they are .39 cents after that.