Topeka’s new pet nursing hotel to open, offer ‘Tender Loving Care’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Pets with special needs will soon have a new home away from home in Topeka, as the Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hospital is set to open in April.

Tender Loving Care announced Monday that they plan to hold a grand opening from 1-4 p.m on Sunday April 5, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The pet hotel prides itself in offering 24-hour care for aging, sick and dying cats and dogs.

In a release, Tender Loving Care said they expect to have several special guests in attendance for the ribbon cutting, including Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City Manager Brent Trout and City Councilwoman Karen Hiller.