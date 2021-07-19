Topeka’s Performing Arts Center asking community for donations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a challenging year and a half financially for many businesses impacted by the pandemic and one local non-profit is asking for your help.

Officials at Topeka’s Performing Arts Center say they’re one of those businesses still trying to recover from pandemic closures.

To help, the non-profit is taking part in the “A Community Thrives Challenge,” which starts Monday.

It’s a national program put on by the Gannet Foundation, an organization working to raise money for non-profits like TPAC.

Last year the community raised over $12,000 through this initiative and officials hope to replace old equipment with money raised this year.

Donations open at 11 a.m. Monday and go through August 13.

