Topeka’s Project Forward holds virtual talent show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In true 2020 fashion, Project Forward held a virtual talent show on Sunday.

The nonprofit organization focuses on volunteer work in Topeka.

“If there’s been one thing that COVID hasn’t changed, it’s really people’s love for community, connection and kindness,” said Connor England, executive director of Project Forward. “Although we’ve maybe had to move things online, we really wanted to promote those things.”

The show featured nine different performers, from poets to singers and more.

The organization also held a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and artists. The funds raised from the auction will go toward supporting their volunteers.

The talent show will be available to watch until Jan. 11, which is also how long voting will be open for each performer.

The winner of the show will get to choose a local nonprofit, and for every vote they have Project Forward will donate $1 to the organization.

If you’d like to vote or watch the show, you can do so by clicking here.