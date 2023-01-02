TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final days for one of Topeka’s prominent movie theaters have arrived.

27 News spoke with a manager of the Regal Hollywood theater in Topeka who said that their last day in business would be Thursday, Jan. 5. No reason was given as to why the decision was made to shut down or what future plans for the building would be.

Regal Hollywood, owned by Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest chains of movie theaters in the U.S. with 505 locations in 42 states. The closing of their Topeka location will bring the number of Regal Hollywood Theaters down to five in the state of Kansas.