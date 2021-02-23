Topeka’s SW 10th Avenue to close in March to finish construction project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is gearing up for construction season and has decided to start it by continuing work on a two-year project costing the city $5,803,213.

Beginning Monday, Southwest Tenth Avenue will be closed from Southwest Wanamaker Road to Southwest Fairlawn Avenue.

“Be aware of that as you’re planning,” said Topeka City Manager Brent Trout. “We’ve had it open for a while, it’s been nice to have that additional route. The road project looks great, but now it’s time to close it down and finish it out.”

Those blocks were closed for most of last year as crews widened the road to three lanes. The road will close again to finish constructing the sidewalks, storm sewers, curbs, gutters and street lighting.

The road is estimated to be closed until November, according to the City of Topeka.