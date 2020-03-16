Topeka’s ‘tent city’ moving indoors after anonymous donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An anonymous donor gave a $100,000 gift that will allow homeless residents of a tent city in Topeka to move to indoor housing if they want to.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported the donation was made last week to Valeo Behavioral Health Care, a non-profit mental health agency. Valeo is among several city, state and private organizations that make up Topeka’s Homeless Task Force.

Misty Bosch-Hastins, a task force representative for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, said the donation is enough to fund 28 vouchers for six months. Because some of the 45 people living in the tent city are couples, she said she expects the vouchers to help all tent city residents who want indoor housing.

The voucher program comes as tent city residents must vacate the land by March 23. The tent city is on land owned by BNSF Railway, which plans to begin removing people from its property and clearing the land, according to an email sent to the task force by a BNSF official.