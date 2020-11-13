Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 virtual banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The banquet to honor the winners of 2020’s Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 will take place tonight at 7 p.m.

This award honors those of the Topeka community who are committed and make notable contributions to the community both professionally and personally.

Every spring, applications open for individuals to submit nominations for candidates who have shown leadership and community involvement. Once the applications close, the nominees receive an invitation to apply.

This evening the winners of this years award are being honored virtually at 7 p.m. and will last until 7:45 p.m.

