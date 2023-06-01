TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City welcomed a record number of interns to its summer internship program. Forge Young Talent held a kick-off event Thursday evening at the Topeka Zoo for this year’s group of TopCity Interns.

Organizers said close to 400 interns from 39 companies in Shawnee County are taking part in the program this summer. Forge Young Talent offers them a chance to see everything Topeka has to offer. Forge Executive Director Rhett Flood said they hope to convince these young professionals to stay in the Capital City once they enter the job market.

“One of our main goals is to show them all the amazing things to do in Topeka,” Forge said. “We only have them for seven to eight weeks, but we also try to prepare them for that transition to the full-time workforce.”

Forge will hold many events in the coming months for interns and working professionals.