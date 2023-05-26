TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Backyard Musicfest at Truckhenge is underway this Memorial Day weekend.

This is an annual music festival in Topeka, but new additions are brought in every year. Last year, the festival introduced electronic dance music to the festival. It was so popular, it made a return this year.

“This is the second year now that they have actually introduced the EDM stage,” performing DJ Comet Silva said. “Last year, whenever they started, it they gave it to Crowd Control and said ‘do what you do’ and they made it work and they gave it to them again this year. I’m very happy they got this opportunity again. It was great last year. It’s even better this year.”

There are more than 100 bands and 40 vendors at the festival, all offering unique products for everyone.

“Just come out for the vibes,” Silva said. “There’s so many things here to do, there are so many things that are just for everybody no matter what you like. It’s also family friendly, it’s an all ages festival so definitely it’s something you want to check out.”

Many people in Topeka say they’ve wanted an experience like this.

“Concerts in general, especially when they’re outside,” festival attendee Tessa Roberts said. “It’s just very freeing, the community that’s around. Electronic music festivals are just all love, no judgment, so it’s just a free space to be who you are and have fun.”

Many also say community that it brings makes for a great time.

“The basis of this community is PLUR: peace, love, unity and respect,” Silva said. “You find your peace; you experience love all around. You’re united in one community that is just like you. It might not be anything like you, but still accepts you.”

Truckhenge festival continues on Sunday with gates opening at noon.