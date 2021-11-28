Topeka’s West Ridge Mall going for sale again after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two years after being sold off to new managers, Topeka’s West Ridge Mall is going up for sale again.

An online auction listing spotted Saturday has bidding starting at $1 million on Dec. 13 for the mall near Wanamaker Road. The Greater Topeka Partnership confirmed the legitimacy of the auction, which will run online through Ten-X for two days.

The auction website advertised the mall space as having 38.7% of its vendor spaces occupied. Ten-X called West Ridge the “only true enclosed mall within a 52-mile radius,” and said it “bodes well for long-term value enhancement through repositioning and repurposing.” Ten-X said it also appealed the property’s real estate taxes, lowering the taxes a buyer could expect.

Wells Fargo Bank purchased West Ridge Mall for $27,120,000 in December 2019 at a Shawnee County Sheriff’s auction, according to Shawnee County District Court records. The bank filed to foreclose on the mall in May of the same year after owning company Washington Prime failed to make mortgage payments. A judge directed the Woodmont Company to take over management of West Ridge for Washington Prime within the same month, in hopes of revitalizing it and increasing the number of tenants.