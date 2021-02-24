Topeka’s Wichita Technical Institute campus moving April students to June classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita Technical Institute’s Topeka campus is pausing classes for some students until a later session, according to the director on Wednesday.

The WTI campus at 3712 SW Burlingame Rd. did not see enough students enroll for April classes, according to the Topeka campus director. Instead of holding classes in that period, the students enrolled for April are receiving an offer to move their course load to start in the June session.

To learn more about the WTI campus and courses offered at its Topeka location, click here.